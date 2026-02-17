Per hectare compensation approved for 22 villages

A notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956 was issued on August 29, 2024 for 24 villages in the district.

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
3 min readMumbaiFeb 17, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Officials said farmers in certain Dahanu villages could receive close to Rs 2.5 to 4.88 crore per hectare under the approved compensation formula.Officials said farmers in certain Dahanu villages could receive close to Rs 2.5 to 4.88 crore per hectare under the approved compensation formula. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The land acquisition process for the proposed Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district has moved into the compensation stage, with rates finalised for 22 villages across Palghar and Dahanu talukas on Tuesday. Officials said farmers in certain Dahanu villages could receive close to Rs 2.5 to 4.88 crore per hectare under the approved compensation formula.

The project, planned along the coastline of Mouje Vadhavan in Dahanu taluka, requires land for construction of road and railway connectivity. A notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956 was issued on August 29, 2024 for 24 villages in the district. Awards for 22 villages, 10 in Dahanu and 12 in Palghar, have now been approved by the National Highways Authority of India.

Officials said compensation will not be limited to the base market rate of land. Instead, the payout will be calculated in three layers.

First, the base market rate will be doubled. On this doubled amount, a 100 per cent solatium will be added. Solatium is an additional amount paid to landowners because the land is being acquired compulsorily for a public project. It acts as compensation for the involuntary nature of the acquisition.

In addition, landholders will receive a 12 per cent annual amount on the base market rate from August 29, 2024 until the date of the award. Separate compensation will also be paid for structures, trees, wells and borewells on the acquired land.

In Palghar taluka, the base agricultural rate has been fixed at Rs 62.50 lakh per hectare across all 12 villages. Once doubled, this becomes Rs 1.25 crore. Adding 100 per cent solatium brings the total to Rs 2.5 crore per hectare, apart from the additional 12 per cent component and asset valuation.

In Dahanu taluka, rates are higher in several villages. In Varor, Chinchani and Tanashi, the base agricultural rate is Rs 1.16 crore per hectare, while in Bavde, Kolwali and Vangaon it is Rs 1.22 crore per hectare. After doubling and adding solatium, farmers in these villages could receive nearly Rs 4.88 crore per hectare, excluding interest and compensation for structures and trees.

Story continues below this ad

In Dhamatne, Kolhan, Ghol and Tawa, the base rate has been fixed at Rs 62.50 lakh per hectare.

Also Read | Vadhavan port will take care of all north-bound cargo and JNPT will cater to hinterland operations: JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh

Notices are being served to landholders declared as awardees. They have been directed to submit required documents, including updated 7/12 extracts, identity proof and bank details, to the Land Acquisition Officer at the Collector’s office within 60 days.

Possession of the land will be taken 60 days after declaration of the award, following submission of complete documentation. Compensation will be disbursed thereafter.

District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has directed Talathi offices to function as facilitation centres to assist landowners in updating revenue records and completing legal formalities. She has appealed to affected citizens to approach the concerned Talathi offices for assistance related to the acquisition process.

Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement