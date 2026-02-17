Per hectare compensation approved for 22 villages

The land acquisition process for the proposed Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district has moved into the compensation stage, with rates finalised for 22 villages across Palghar and Dahanu talukas on Tuesday. Officials said farmers in certain Dahanu villages could receive close to Rs 2.5 to 4.88 crore per hectare under the approved compensation formula.

The project, planned along the coastline of Mouje Vadhavan in Dahanu taluka, requires land for construction of road and railway connectivity. A notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956 was issued on August 29, 2024 for 24 villages in the district. Awards for 22 villages, 10 in Dahanu and 12 in Palghar, have now been approved by the National Highways Authority of India.

Officials said compensation will not be limited to the base market rate of land. Instead, the payout will be calculated in three layers.

First, the base market rate will be doubled. On this doubled amount, a 100 per cent solatium will be added. Solatium is an additional amount paid to landowners because the land is being acquired compulsorily for a public project. It acts as compensation for the involuntary nature of the acquisition.

In addition, landholders will receive a 12 per cent annual amount on the base market rate from August 29, 2024 until the date of the award. Separate compensation will also be paid for structures, trees, wells and borewells on the acquired land.

In Palghar taluka, the base agricultural rate has been fixed at Rs 62.50 lakh per hectare across all 12 villages. Once doubled, this becomes Rs 1.25 crore. Adding 100 per cent solatium brings the total to Rs 2.5 crore per hectare, apart from the additional 12 per cent component and asset valuation.

In Dahanu taluka, rates are higher in several villages. In Varor, Chinchani and Tanashi, the base agricultural rate is Rs 1.16 crore per hectare, while in Bavde, Kolwali and Vangaon it is Rs 1.22 crore per hectare. After doubling and adding solatium, farmers in these villages could receive nearly Rs 4.88 crore per hectare, excluding interest and compensation for structures and trees.

In Dhamatne, Kolhan, Ghol and Tawa, the base rate has been fixed at Rs 62.50 lakh per hectare.

Notices are being served to landholders declared as awardees. They have been directed to submit required documents, including updated 7/12 extracts, identity proof and bank details, to the Land Acquisition Officer at the Collector’s office within 60 days.

Possession of the land will be taken 60 days after declaration of the award, following submission of complete documentation. Compensation will be disbursed thereafter.

District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has directed Talathi offices to function as facilitation centres to assist landowners in updating revenue records and completing legal formalities. She has appealed to affected citizens to approach the concerned Talathi offices for assistance related to the acquisition process.