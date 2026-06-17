Maharashtra Cyber records statements of Stand-up comic Pranit More, MBBS student

Days after More and Pawar faced backlash over videos clips of a crowd work stand up act More did at a show in Gurgaon, the Maharashtra Cyber police had last week registered an FIR against the accused. (File Photos)

Maharashtra Cyber on Wednesday recorded statements of stand-up comic Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar in connection with the FIR registered last week over remarks made during More’s stand up act which was performed in Gurgaon.

More and Pawar have been summoned next week again to join the probe. The police have also tried to issue summons to the third accused in the FIR Himanshu Jangra but his mobile is switched off.

An officer from Maharashtra Cyber said that they had issued summons to More and Pawar to join investigation on Wednesday following which they appeared before the cyber police.