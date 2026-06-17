Maharashtra Cyber records statements of Stand-up comic Pranit More, MBBS student

Maharashtra Cyber on Wednesday recorded statements of stand-up comic Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar in connection with the FIR registered last week over remarks made during More’s stand up act which was performed in Gurgaon.
More and Pawar have been summoned next week again to join the probe. The police have also tried to issue summons to the third accused in the FIR Himanshu Jangra but his mobile is switched off.
An officer from Maharashtra Cyber said that they had issued summons to More and Pawar to join investigation on Wednesday following which they appeared before the cyber police.
“We asked them questions related to the comments which were made during the show. We have asked them to appear before us again next week,” the officer said.
The officer added that while the duo has issued an apology video online, they are going through some of the other videos of the stand-up comic to see if he has said similar remarks in his earlier shows as well.
Days after More and Pawar faced backlash over videos clips of a crowd work stand up act More did at a show in Gurgaon, the Maharashtra Cyber police had last week registered an FIR against the accused.
The cyber unit had said that while scanning the internet to look for inappropriate content that could influence people, they came across the video that had gone viral following which they registered a suo moto FIR in the matter.
Following the incident, KEM hospital had conducted an inquiry and sent Sejal Pawar on a 15 day forced leave and barred her from entering the campus and college premises during that period.