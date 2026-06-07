If Modi can stop wars, why can’t he stop paper leaks? Cockroach party’s Dipke targets PM, renews demand for Pradhan’s exit

A day after leading a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke sharpened his attack on the Centre and hit back at BJP leaders who criticised the agitation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, addressed reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, said that the group’s agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his position, or gets removed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dipke questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of examination paper leaks.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We have been making this demand from the beginning. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop the Russia-Ukraine war, then why can’t he stop paper leaks?” he said.

Issues of ‘youth’, agenda

The June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar drew hundreds of young participants and centred on demands for accountability in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.

Asked about the future agenda of the Cockroach Janta Party, Dipke said the organisation would continue to focus on issues affecting young people across urban and rural India.

“Whatever issues concern young people, whether they are from urban areas or rural areas, we will take up all of them. Today’s youth no longer have any expectations from the existing political parties or the government,” he said.

On speculation that the movement could eventually become a political party, Dipke said it was too early to take a call.

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“I have only recently returned to India from the United States. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to speak about that right now. We will try to engage with our followers, listen to what they have to say, understand their concerns and problems, and only then take a decision on the future course,” he said.

Response to critics on political affiliation

Dipke also responded to criticism from BJP leaders and social media users who questioned his credentials and alleged that he was pursuing an anti-government agenda while residing in the United States.

“I am sitting before you today. I led a protest in Delhi yesterday. Does that mean those people are saying a Pakistani citizen was allowed to stage a protest in Delhi? How many people in this country are you going to label as Pakistani? Are only BJP members and IT cell workers Indians? This cannot continue. If you do your work properly, there will be no need for us to speak out,” he said.

Asked whether he would accept support from opposition parties such as the Congress, Dipke said the movement remained independent but was open to issue-based backing.

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“Anyone who wants to support issues concerning the youth can extend support to us from outside. We are working for young people. We have no contact with the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party. However, anyone who wishes to support us on youth-related issues is welcome to do so from outside,” he said.

To ‘remain in India’ now, says Dipke

Dipke also announced that he would remain in India.

“I will now stay in India and will not return to the United States,” he said.

When asked whether he planned to meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Dipke avoided a direct answer, saying, “I returned home only this morning. Please give me some time.”