Changing City: With budget allocation, Byculla zoo gears up for Rs 490 crore exotic animal facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set a December 2027 deadline for completing the animal facility project at Ranibaug, which will showcase Africa, America, and Australia.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiMar 6, 2026 04:35 PM IST
The new exotic zoo will include a tunnel viewing aquarium providing a 360-degree view of the marine ecosystem.The new exotic zoo will include a tunnel viewing aquarium providing a 360-degree view of the marine ecosystem. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to create an exotic animal facility at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo, or Ranibaug, in Byculla. This zoo will also be a hub showcasing the cultures of three continents—Africa, America, and Australia.

Features of the project:

The new exotic zoo will include a tunnel viewing aquarium providing a 360-degree view of the marine ecosystem. This aquarium will house 70 different marine and aquatic species. The overall length of the tunnel would be 50 metres. In addition to this, the new zoo will feature 18 new animal enclosures housing exotic habitats like pumas, marmosets, cheetahs, giraffes and zebras. Besides this, a restaurant with an unhindered view of these enclosures will also be built.

Project timeline and cost:

The BMC has set a December 2027 deadline for completing this project, and work will begin this year. The overall project is set to cost Rs 490 crore, and for the financial year 2026-2027, the civic authorities have allocated Rs 136 crore for this.

Administration speaks:

“The thematic design of this exotic zoo featuring distinct animal habitats will offer an enriching educational and entertaining experience, showcasing the diverse wildlife and cultural context of Australia, America and Africa,” said Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner.

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments