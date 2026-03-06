Changing City: With budget allocation, Byculla zoo gears up for Rs 490 crore exotic animal facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to create an exotic animal facility at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo, or Ranibaug, in Byculla. This zoo will also be a hub showcasing the cultures of three continents—Africa, America, and Australia.

Features of the project:

The new exotic zoo will include a tunnel viewing aquarium providing a 360-degree view of the marine ecosystem. This aquarium will house 70 different marine and aquatic species. The overall length of the tunnel would be 50 metres. In addition to this, the new zoo will feature 18 new animal enclosures housing exotic habitats like pumas, marmosets, cheetahs, giraffes and zebras. Besides this, a restaurant with an unhindered view of these enclosures will also be built.