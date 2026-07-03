After Chembur tree collapse, BMC starts audit of roots and diverted storm water drain lines

Three days after a large peepal tree fell on a school van, killing 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday carried out an inspection at the mishap site in Chembur’s 11th road to find out whether more trees in the locality have been affected by the BMC’s road concretising work which was completed by the authorities earlier in February.

The 11th road is a narrow internal road which has rows of residential buildings on two sides. The footpath adjoining the road comprises tree basins housing trees like Peepal and Sheesham growing up to a height of 60 meters and having an average age of 40-50 years.

The tree that collapsed on the June 30 incident was a 60-meter-long Peepal tree.

Civic sources stated during the inspection, the branches of some tall trees at 11th road were being pruned by the authorities.

“We have instructed that all the existing trees in Mumbai should be audited again. Special attention should be given on trees that are located in places where roads have been concretised recently,” Avinash Dhakane, an additional municipal commissioner told The Indian Express.

He said that during inspection, the roots of the trees are being examined to ascertain whether they have become hollow from inside. The officials from the BMC’s tree and department explained that owing to the concretisation work, the roots of the trees are unable to spread themselves horizontally or vertically as a result of which they tend to lose their balance with time as they lose their grip on the soil.

“In our preliminary investigation we found out that the existing storm water drain (SWD) line was diverted from its original alignment for the road works. As a result the surface beneath the road became weak, preventing the tree root from growing any further. Therefore there is a need to find out whether any other tree in that locality has been affected in the same manner,” another civic official told The Indian Express.

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The official said that in case a tree’s trunks and roots are found to be in a hollow state during the inspection, it will be felled and removed from the spot to prevent similar mishap. At the same time, if the branches of the tree are found to be overgrown then they will be pruned.

Following the tragedy, the civic administration has begun reassessing trees across Mumbai located along roads that have undergone concretisation works in recent years. Officials said the exercise aims to identify trees whose root zones may have been compromised during infrastructure works and assess whether remedial measures are required.