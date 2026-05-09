CBI raids 17 Mumbai locations in Reliance ADA-linked bank fraud probe

Investigators also found that multiple intermediary companies were operating from the same address, the CBI said, adding that the probe is continuing. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 17 locations in Mumbai in connection with cases registered against companies of the Reliance ADA Group, including Reliance Telecom Ltd., Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

According to the agency, searches were carried out at the residential premises of directors of the companies as well as offices of intermediary firms allegedly used for diversion of bank funds. The action was undertaken on the basis of search warrants issued on May 8 by a special CBI court in Mumbai.

The agency said incriminating documents were seized during the searches. Investigators also found that multiple intermediary companies were operating from the same address, the CBI said, adding that the probe is continuing.