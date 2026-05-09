CBI raids 17 Mumbai locations in Reliance ADA-linked bank fraud probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 17 locations in Mumbai in connection with cases registered against companies of the Reliance ADA Group, including Reliance Telecom Ltd., Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
According to the agency, searches were carried out at the residential premises of directors of the companies as well as offices of intermediary firms allegedly used for diversion of bank funds. The action was undertaken on the basis of search warrants issued on May 8 by a special CBI court in Mumbai.
The agency said incriminating documents were seized during the searches. Investigators also found that multiple intermediary companies were operating from the same address, the CBI said, adding that the probe is continuing.
The searches are part of a wider investigation into alleged bank fraud cases involving companies linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Over the past few months, the CBI has registered seven cases based on complaints from various public sector banks and LIC, alleging fraud involving thousands of crores of rupees. The total alleged loss in these cases is estimated at Rs 27,337 crore.
The CBI had earlier conducted searches at 14 locations following the registration of the cases. Two senior executives of Reliance Communications — D. Vishwanath, Joint President, and Anil Kalya, Vice President — were arrested on April 20 in connection with the investigation. Both are currently in judicial custody.
The investigation into the Reliance Group cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court, the agency said.