CAG audit report flags discrepancies for MPCB

In an audit report tabled on the last day of the ongoing Maharashtra assembly session on Wednesday, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged several discrepancies pertaining to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The report covered audits into expenditures and performances incurred by government departments like environment, science and technology, health and welfare, agriculture, water resources, urban development and general administration between 2017 and 2023.

MPCB failed to recover environmental compensation

A primary lapse flagged by the CAG was a failure to recover environmental compensation amounting to Rs 183 crore from 339 defaulting industries. Environmental compensation or EC is a principle amount that is paid by a party responsible for affecting the environment and social costs resulting from their pollution as a means to bear the cost to clean up and mitigate its impact.