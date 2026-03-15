By-elections announced for Rahuri, Baramati Assembly constituencies

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the by-election schedule of two assembly constituencies from Maharashtra — Rahuri in Ahmednagar district and Baramati in Pune district.
The seats became vacant following the passing of MLA Shivajirao Kardile of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rahuri constituency and former deputy chief minister Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar from Baramati. The voting will take place on April 23 while the results will be announced on May 4.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar is set to be the NCP candidate from Baramati. According to sources, no other political party from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is likely to contest the bypoll for Baramati as a mark of tribute to late Ajit Pawar.
Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar has not yet resigned from the Parliament.
In Rahuri, however, Opposition NCP-SP’s Prajakt Tanpure — former MLA of Rahuri — has expressed willingness to contest the by-election. He is a nephew of senior NCP-SP leader and MLA Jayant Patil. The BJP is likely to field late Shivajirao Kardile’s son Akshay. However, no announcement has yet been made and BJP may spring a surprise with a new name. Kardile had defeated sitting MLA Tanpure in 2024 assembly polls.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters in Pune said that the BJP will try for consensus among parties to make these bypolls unopposed. “But if polls are forced upon us, then we will fight with all possible strength,” he said.
With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the Rahuri and Baramati constituencies. The Election Commission has directed all administrative agencies to make the necessary preparations and ensured that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly enforced.
Issue of gazette notification – March 30, Monday
Last date for filing nominations – April 6, Monday
Scrutiny of nominations – April 7, Tuesday
Last date for withdrawal of candidature – April 9, Thursday
Date of polling – April 23, Thursday
Declaration of results – May 4, Monday
Completion of election process – May 6, Wednesday