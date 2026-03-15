By-elections announced for Rahuri, Baramati Assembly constituencies

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar is set to be the NCP candidate from Baramati. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the by-election schedule of two assembly constituencies from Maharashtra — Rahuri in Ahmednagar district and Baramati in Pune district.

The seats became vacant following the passing of MLA Shivajirao Kardile of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rahuri constituency and former deputy chief minister Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar from Baramati. The voting will take place on April 23 while the results will be announced on May 4.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar is set to be the NCP candidate from Baramati. According to sources, no other political party from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is likely to contest the bypoll for Baramati as a mark of tribute to late Ajit Pawar.