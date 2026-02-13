₹35,000 bribe inside Mantralaya! ACB traps FDA clerk in minister’s office, Congress demands ouster

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 to restore a suspended medical licence. The accused, identified as Rajendra Dherange, was working as a clerk in the FDA department under the charge of state minister Narahari Zirwal. According […]

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 12:21 PM IST
The accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹35,000 as part of the demanded bribe.The accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹35,000 as part of the demanded bribe. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 to restore a suspended medical licence.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Dherange, was working as a clerk in the FDA department under the charge of state minister Narahari Zirwal. According to ACB officials, Dherange had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from a complainant for reinstating a cancelled licence.

After the complainant approached the ACB office and registered a complaint, officials verified the allegations and laid a trap inside the Mantralaya building. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹35,000 as part of the demanded bribe.

An ACB official said the trap was executed inside the department office and further investigation into the case is underway.

The arrest has sparked a political controversy after Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal demanded accountability at the ministerial level.

Also Read | HC defers framing of charges against Eknath Khadse, wife in land deal case, suggests getting NBW cancelled

“Shocking information has come to light that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap in the office of a cabinet minister at the Mantralaya and took a bribe-taking official into custody. It has once again become clear that under the highly corrupt Mahayuti government, open bribery and commission-taking are rampant in the Mantralaya. A situation has arisen where public work does not get done without money. This is an extremely serious matter.” Sapkal said.

Narahari Zirwal is a senior Maharashtra politician and a cabinet minister in the state government, currently handling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) portfolio. A prominent tribal leader from north Maharashtra, Zirwal has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and has represented the Dindori constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for five times.

Zirwal was not available for comment.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
'Shows people's trust': PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
'Shows people's trust': PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement