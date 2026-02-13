₹35,000 bribe inside Mantralaya! ACB traps FDA clerk in minister’s office, Congress demands ouster

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹35,000 as part of the demanded bribe. (Express File Photo)

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹35,000 to restore a suspended medical licence.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Dherange, was working as a clerk in the FDA department under the charge of state minister Narahari Zirwal. According to ACB officials, Dherange had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from a complainant for reinstating a cancelled licence.

After the complainant approached the ACB office and registered a complaint, officials verified the allegations and laid a trap inside the Mantralaya building. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹35,000 as part of the demanded bribe.