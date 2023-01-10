Bombay High Court seeks CBI’s reply to Venugopal Dhoot’s plea seeking interim release in Videocon loan case

The Bombay High Court Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply to a plea by Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot seeking interim release claiming his arrest by the agency on December 26, 2022, was illegal. A special CBI court on January 5 rejected Dhoot’s plea.

After Dhoot’s lawyer submitted that the plea be heard with urgency as he was suffering 90 per cent blockage, the bench said that the central agency was required to be granted time to file its response. The CBI sought a week to file a reply to the plea, however, the bench sought the same by Friday, January 13, when it will hear the plea.

Dhoot, who moved the high court Monday, has also sought direction to quash and set aside the CBI FIR. While the former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested on December 23, Dhoot was arrested three days later by the CBI in connection with the Videocon loan case. The Kochhars walked out of jail Tuesday morning after the Bombay High Court Monday ordered their release on interim bail.

Dhoot, in his plea filed through Sandeep Ladda, has sought to quash and set aside the December 26, 28 and 29 orders of the special CBI court.

He has also sought to declare his arrest and remand in custody as illegal and in gross violation of sections 41 and 41A of CrPC and Articles 14, 19 (1) (d) and 21 of the Constitution. Dhoot said the arrest and remand in custody are ‘ex facie’ arbitrary, an abuse of authority and process of law, baseless, frivolous and deserve to be quashed and set aside.

Dhoot also said he is a senior citizen suffering from several serious ailments including diabetes and required 24×7 care and assistance. He said that he had undergone several surgeries and hospitalisation in the last seven years due to his ill health.

The plea also claimed that the CBI had arrested him despite his cooperating with the probe and responding to notices, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. He said there was no intention to abscond or evade arrest or obstruct the CBI probe.

Pending final disposal of the present plea, Dhoot also sought to stay the operation of the impugned orders of the special CBI court and permit him to be released on ad-interim bail.

He said that impugned orders of the special CBI court “are without any basis and authority” and “violated fundamental rights” of the petitioner, including life and personal liberty. Dhoot added that the conditions required to be fulfilled for the CBI officers as per the CrPC are not met. Dhoot added the special CBI judge had “carelessly and mechanically authorised the arrest without any application of mind”.

The plea said on December 22, 2022, the petitioner’s statements were recorded by the CBI and on belatedly learning of the notice under section 41A of the CrPC dated December 24, he immediately responded to the said notice by email dated December 25, 2022, noon and at 7:26 pm and voluntarily appeared before the agency on December 26, 2022, at 9 am.

He said that despite this, the CBI wrongly contended that he had not cooperated with the probe on the sole basis that he failed to respond to one of the notices under Section 41A of CrPC, while the notice itself was not served on petitioner physically, but was posted on walls of his former office building in Mumbai, while he resides in Aurangabad.

The plea added the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also conducting a probe in a connected matter where FIR was filed against the Kochhars and Dhoot had been cooperating with the central agency and it had filed a chargesheet without arresting the petitioner.

Dhoot said he was granted bail in the money laundering case and the same be considered.