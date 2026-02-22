Explained: How Bombay HC has ruled on height norms near defence installations and airports- security vs developer’s rights

We explain the guidelines and how Bombay High Court has decided the issues related to height norms for constructions by developers near defence establishments and Airports in recent years.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
Feb 22, 2026
The Bombay High Court (HC) cited "failure of Naval Intelligence" and "grave lapses" that let Jadhavji Mansion reach ground plus 19 floors (over 69 metres) by 2024 unnoticed by naval surveillance.The Bombay High Court (HC) cited "failure of Naval Intelligence" and "grave lapses" that let Jadhavji Mansion reach ground plus 19 floors (over 69 metres) by 2024 unnoticed by naval surveillance.
INS Shikra’s Commanding Officer (CO) has recently moved Bombay High Court challenging the “illegal” and “unauthorised” high-rise being built just 246 metres from Colaba’s sensitive Naval Air Station and VVIP heliport.

Navy’s contentions

Navy authority referred to Ministry of Defence (MoD) regulations, claiming that floors of building in question above a certain level (above 15 floors) would provide direct line of sight into secured station premises and same required to be protected. The CO alleged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic planning body, had issued and extended building permissions without the compulsory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from naval authorities.

Conversely, both the developer and BMC maintained no naval clearance or NOC was needed since BMC had sanctioned ground plus 19 floors as far back as March 9, 2011, before the regulatory framework governing defence perimeter construction.

High Court’s interim order

The High Court (HC) cited “failure of Naval Intelligence” and “grave lapses” that let Jadhavji Mansion reach ground plus 19 floors (over 69 metres) by 2024 unnoticed by naval surveillance. The scheduled final hearing from March 30 and permitted work beyond 53 metres at developer’s “risk and consequences” till then.

The bench clarified that if it later concludes that Navy NOC was mandatory, it shall order demolition of relevant floors constructed without required clearance.

The court added that if it later finds BMC “complicit,” showing “laxity,” or having “committed blunder” by permitting construction without Navy NOC, the HC will “not hesitate to direct prosecution” of municipal officers responsible for oversight failures.

MoD guidelines

The guidelines issued in May, 2011 under Works of Defence Act, 1903, specified that in places where local municipal laws require consultation with Station Commander before building plan approval, the Station Commander may convey their views after getting nod from higher authority and then convey objections of NOC to state government or municipal authorities and not to builders or private parties.

Moreover, in absence of requirement by local municipal laws, if Station Commander sees security risk/hazard in construction within 100 metres radius (for multi-storey building of more than four storeys the distance shall be 500 meters) of defence establishment, he/she can refer it to its higher authority and may convey objections to state or municipal authorities.

In case of no cognisance by local authorities, the matter maybe taken up through the Ministry. The guidelines also provide that NOC once issued will not be withdrawn without approval of the Service headquarters.

Thereafter, amendments followed and 2016 MoD notification relaxed norms for 193 Army sites nationwide, reducing mandatory NOC zones to 10-metre and 2022 circular further eased restrictions to 50 metres for select Army, Navy, and Coast Guard establishments listed in official annexures, so as to balance essential urban facilitation with perimeter security imperatives.

Constructions around INS Trata in Worli

A separate Bombay High Court bench in January 2024 cleared redevelopment of two prime Worli seaface buildings adjacent to INS Trata naval establishment. It noted petitioners gained approvals when MoD’s December, 2022 circular reducing development restrictions from 500 to 50 metres around installations like INS Trata remained operational and binding, before it was kept in abeyance in 2023

The HC observed the Ministry records confirmed 24-storey towers and multiple other structures within 500 metres radius from INS Trata had secured legitimate construction permissions or qualified for NOC exemption under prevailing norms at the time of approval.

Multi-storied buildings near Air Force station in Pune

In June, 2015 the Bombay High Court issued demolition orders against multiple illegal multi-storeyed constructions in the vicinity of Pune’s strategically important Lohegaon Aerodrome and Air Force Station.

In April, 2024 the HC had directed comprehensive surveys specifically to identify constructions posing threats to Pune’s critical defence installation operations

HC’s concerns over constructions near Mumbai international airport

In March, 2025, the Bombay HC directed Mumbai Suburban District Collector alongside Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to initiate immediate action against illegal or unauthorised building portions situated in the vicinity of Mumbai International Airport. The HC remarked that authorities cannot sit tight over height norms violations and endanger lives of passengers.

Earlier, in 2022, the HC had directed the District Collector to remove 48 identified unauthorised building portions near Mumbai airport, flouting prescribed height norms while obstructing critical runway approach surfaces and being in clear violation of Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees etc.) Rules, 1994.

The residents have raised difficulties related to residential redevelopments due to height restrictions in areas near airport.

Last year, the Maharashtra government announced its ‘Housing for All’ initiative to facilitate redevelopment of Mumbai buildings located within ‘Funnel Zone’, Juhu Military Transmission Station, Kandivali-Malad COD complex, lands bordering defence establishments, and other regulated areas constrained by security and aviation restrictions.

Omkar Gokhale
