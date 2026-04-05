Bombay confidential: Poll tasks not so scenic

The Maharashtra BJP has taken a major lead by sending a team of 1,200 to Keralam for campaigning and logistics for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Those assigned with the work — MLAs, ministers and political party leaders — are heard discussing and exchanging notes about the scenic beauty of the constituencies assigned to them, in the ‘God’s Own Country’. A Mumbai-based MLA, who was assigned Kasargod, went about excitedly getting all the information about the scenic beaches and the Bekal Fort in the district, only to be told two days later that the party wants him to focus on the urban ghettos of Palakkad district.

Dis-associating with ‘godman’

The tales of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat’s alleged ritual of cutting little finger as a sacrifice made an official hide his genuine injury to avoid being associated with him. The official attached with a Maharashtra minister injured his finger at a government function recently, when a structure on the stage at a convention centre in BKC fell. When the official showed up the next day with a bandage around his little finger, he faced curious glances from onlookers. It prompted him to hide the injured hand under the files he was carrying, even at the cost of discomfort.

Passing the info-leak buck

A ‘drug raid’ by officers of one police unit in the jurisdiction of another, was attacked by drug peddlers recently. While both the police units began a blame game over leaking the information of the raid to the peddlers, buzz is that a senior officer was taken for a ride by the erring unit. The cops involved in the possible leak managed to convince the officer that the blame lies with the other unit.