During concretisation work, citizens’ forum questions Rs 100-cr tender for pothole repair work

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floated a Rs 105-crore tender for filling and repairing potholes on Mumbai’s roads and highways, the civic body came under criticism from a citizens’ forum over spending such a huge amount for pothole repairs when its ambitious road concretisation project is underway.

According to the tender, the Rs 105-crore project is divided into multiple packages, of which Rs 30 crore has been allocated for pothole repair works on the Western and Eastern Express Highways. The civic body’s record, however, shows that BMC’s expenditure for filling potholes have seen a drop over the past few years. In 2025, the BMC had spent Rs 150 crore for pothole repairs while in 2024, the cost stood at Rs 202 crore.

“Mumbai has a road network of 2,050 kilometres, of which, 1,333 km is already being concretised. Therefore, it is difficult to understand the continued allocation of above Rs 100 crore for pothole repairs every year. We urge the municipal administration to ensure a more judicial and accountable use of taxpayers’ money,” said Nicholas Almeida, trustee of citizen’s group, Watchdog Foundation, in a letter sent to the chief minister’s office (CMO).

According to civic officials, while the overall rate of complaints pertaining to potholes have reduced every year, the focus is now only on roads that are yet to be concretised.

“The two highways of Mumbai, along with some of the minor roads in Mumbai are yet to be concretised. This tender has been floated by keeping in mind these unfinished roads. A larger proportion of Mumbai’s roads are already concretised now and the expenditure of pothole repair has also fallen consistently and it is very likely to reduce more in the next year,” an official told The Indian Express.

The Rs 17,700-crore road concretisation project was initiated by the BMC in 2023 with an aim to concretise around 700 km of roads in Mumbai. The idea is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the BMC’s dashboard, 72 per cent of the work has been completed, while 14.6 per cent is currently under progress and in the remaining 13.1 per cent roads, work is yet to begin.

In a review meeting earlier this month, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the first phase of road concretisation that comprises around 300 km of roads will be completed by December 2026, while the second phase that comprises a stretch of 391 km will be finished by May 2027.