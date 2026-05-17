BMC plans to eliminate Mumbai’s 147 ‘garbage vulnerable points’

GVPs are a pain point for the civic body and citizens alike as they attract pests, spread odour, and pose significant threat to public health and environment. (Image generated using AI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has charted plans to eliminate 147 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) identified across the city that includes unauthorised dumping spots at high footfall locations and piles of waste along informal settlements. The GVPs will be tackled through ward-based action plans, including increased deployment of collection services, installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring and behavioural change campaigns.

Every day, the city generates over 7,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste. Of this, a large quantum is collected from GVPs, where garbage is dumped by residents, commuters and pedestrians. Typically situated in high footfall pockets such as markets or within informal settlements where waste collection vehicles are unable to enter, GVPs are a pain point for the civic body and citizens alike as they attract pests, spread odour, and pose significant threat to public health and environment.