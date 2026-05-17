BMC plans to eliminate Mumbai’s 147 ‘garbage vulnerable points’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has charted plans to eliminate 147 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) identified across the city that includes unauthorised dumping spots at high footfall locations and piles of waste along informal settlements. The GVPs will be tackled through ward-based action plans, including increased deployment of collection services, installation of CCTV cameras for monitoring and behavioural change campaigns.
Every day, the city generates over 7,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste. Of this, a large quantum is collected from GVPs, where garbage is dumped by residents, commuters and pedestrians. Typically situated in high footfall pockets such as markets or within informal settlements where waste collection vehicles are unable to enter, GVPs are a pain point for the civic body and citizens alike as they attract pests, spread odour, and pose significant threat to public health and environment.
Officials across 26 wards identified 147 points with the highest concentrations in Chembur, Mahul, Deonar, Dadar and Malwani. Data procured by The Indian Express shows that at 37, the highest number of GPVs were in M/West ward, comprising areas such as Chedha Nagar, Chembur and Tilak Nagar, followed by 12 in P/North ward, which includes Malad and Malwani pockets, 10 in G/North ward (Dadar, Dharavi) and N ward (Ghatkopar) and nine in M/East (Deonar, Mankhurd) and F/North (Matunga, Sion, Wadala).
The civic body has instructed ward level solid waste management staff to undertake remedial measures to eliminate the GVPs. According to Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) of solid waste management department, most of the GVPs are legacy dumping sites where people have been regularly dumping garbage.
“The identified locations will be mapped and we will examine the reason behind the repeated dumping here. If the reason is traced to unauthorised dumping by the public, we will implement penalties on the basis of the SWM bylaws. We will also take remedial measures to address the problem and shut such GVPs,” said Dighavkar.
Additional collection services will also be deployed at GVP pockets. “We also plan to install CCTV cameras in these locations to ensure regular monitoring and prevent re-emergence of the problem,” Dighavkar told The Indian Express.
BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the objective is to systematically eliminate the spots through regular monitoring, public education as well as improved waste management mechanism.
At least 73 of the 147 GVPs were also identified by citizens on the recently launched ‘Mumbai Clean League’ portal, calling for targeted intervention by ward officials. Records show that citizens have flagged the highest garbage hotspots in Parel, followed by Dahisar.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
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