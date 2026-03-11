BMC panel sends Gargai dam proposal back for review

Committee members across party lines raised questions over the tendering process and the rising cost of the project. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee on Wednesday halted clearance for the proposed Gargai dam project in Palghar district, citing concerns over cost escalation, environmental impact and rehabilitation of affected villagers.

Committee members across party lines raised questions over the tendering process and the rising cost of the project. Following a vote, standing committee chairperson and BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde sent the proposal back to the civic administration for review.

“The standing committee is responsible for keeping a check on BMC’s expenditure. The proposal is being sent back today so that next time when the project is tabled, all the questions raised by the members are answered by the administration. This is an important project that is needed for augmenting Mumbai’s water supply. Hence it’s important that the project gets cleared with absolute fairness,” Shinde said.