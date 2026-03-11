BMC set to name garden after Golwalkar, junction after George Fernandes

According to BMC documents, the proposals were originally submitted when the civic body was under an administrator between March 2022 and February 2026. (File Photo)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation is set to consider proposals to name a public garden after Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and a traffic junction after George Fernandes. Golwalkar was the second chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, while Fernandes was a socialist trade unionist who later served as defence minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government between 1998 and 2004. The decision will be ratified in the general body meeting on March 17 when 227 corporators will vote to finalise the name.

According to BMC documents, the proposals were originally submitted when the civic body was under an administrator between March 2022 and February 2026.

The proposal to name a garden at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali after Golwalkar was submitted by BJP corporator Priyanka More in March 2024. The proposal to name a traffic junction in south Mumbai’s Fort area after Fernandes was submitted by the Municipal Engineer’s Association in June 2025.