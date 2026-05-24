CRZ clearance issued for residential project at Mumbai’s Colaba for sanitation workers

Two years after the ground breaking ceremony was carried out, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has issued its clearance for constructing housing units for sanitation workers under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ashray Yojana welfare scheme under which each registered sanitation worker would get a minimum 180 square foot house from the civic body.
In October, 2024 the BMC had proposed setting up residential quarters for the conservancy workers of the SWM department under this scheme. Following which a ground breaking ceremony for this proposal was carried out.
Earlier this year, the BMC had submitted a proposal to the MCZMA for the construction works to take place at Cochin Street and Kalikat Street in the Fort area of south Mumbai. The civic body’s proposal entails the construction of a ground-plus-nine-story building, which will span over an area of 489.14 square meters while the proposed height of the building will be 29.30 meters.
“The primary objective of this project is to provide housing to sanitation workers, who play a pivotal role in maintaining the cleanliness and public health infrastructure of Mumbai city,” Makarand Narwekar— Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator said on Sunday.
“In total, 54 flats will be constructed for sanitation workers, each measuring 238 square feet in the area,” Narwekar said.
In its permission documents, the MCZMA authority stated that there is no change in use of land and FSI has been granted as per prevailing norms.
Even though the project was mooted in 2024, a delay followed since there were multiple stakeholders to this land. A portion of the plot on which the housing tenements will be built is owned by the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) which has leased it to the civic authority for building the quarter. Of the total 1,892.15 square meter area of the plot, around 1,403 square meters are owned by the civic authorities while 489.13 square meters are owned by MBPT that were later leased out.
The BMC’s record shows that in October, last year a letter was issued by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner’s (DMC) office urging port authorities to expedite the process of handing over the plot. Following this, after a series of correspondences the MBPT gave its in-principle approval for this project to BMC in February this year. Following which the civic body applied to the MCZMA for permission.
“After the construction works are ready, the BMC will conduct a lottery and based on that houses will be allotted to these workers. All the beneficiaries belong from Lower Income Groups (LIG) and the civic body’s rule mandates giving them housing units throughout the period of their service,” an official said.