CRZ clearance issued for residential project at Mumbai’s Colaba for sanitation workers

Earlier this year, the BMC had submitted a proposal to the MCZMA for the construction works to take place at Cochin Street and Kalikat Street in the Fort area of south Mumbai. (File Photo)

Two years after the ground breaking ceremony was carried out, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has issued its clearance for constructing housing units for sanitation workers under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ashray Yojana welfare scheme under which each registered sanitation worker would get a minimum 180 square foot house from the civic body.

In October, 2024 the BMC had proposed setting up residential quarters for the conservancy workers of the SWM department under this scheme. Following which a ground breaking ceremony for this proposal was carried out.

Earlier this year, the BMC had submitted a proposal to the MCZMA for the construction works to take place at Cochin Street and Kalikat Street in the Fort area of south Mumbai. The civic body’s proposal entails the construction of a ground-plus-nine-story building, which will span over an area of 489.14 square meters while the proposed height of the building will be 29.30 meters.