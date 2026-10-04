Why Mumbai police held back on ECI protests while Delhi cracked down

Police personnel detain a protester during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

As opposition parties and citizens’ groups take to Mumbai’s streets against the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP-led Maharashtra government is working on two fronts: keeping the police in check and taking on the opposition’s narrative.

The government has decided not to use police force to thwart protests, as was done at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, knows law and order is his primary responsibility. Whether it was the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park on Friday or the Thackeray cousins’ rally on Sunday, the home department has decided against excessive force. Its directive to the police top brass is to ensure there is no untoward incident and that gatherings pass off peacefully.