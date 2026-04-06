Bio-remediation work in Mulund dumpsite stalled amid fuel supply crisis

The ongoing bio-remediation work in Mumbai’s Mulund dumpsite has been stalled for nearly a month amid the fuel supply crisis in the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Mulund dumpsite has been operational since 1968 and during the time of its closure, it housed legacy waste up to 70 lakh MT, with the average height of waste mountains rising up to 30-meters in length.

According to the authorities, so far 65 lakh MT have been removed from the ground, while the remaining portion of waste continues to be there.

Civic officials maintained that the contractors have written to them stating that the shortage of diesel has affected the civic sources.