BEST bus loses control in Mumbai’s Bhandup, hits parked vehicles; one injured

A 63-year-old pedestrian was injured after a BEST bus allegedly lost control and reversed into him in Mumbai's Bhandup area, also damaging parked vehicles. The incident adds to a string of recent bus mishaps in the city.

Written by: Ishika Gupta
3 min readJul 8, 2026 03:53 PM IST
  BEST busses mishap, accidentA BEST caused an accident in Bhandup that left a 63-year-old pedestrian injured and damaged several parked vehicles. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
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A 63-year-old man was injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus allegedly spiraled out of control and hit him in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Wednesday morning. The bus also rammed into some of the parked vehicles. The incident took place around 8.30 am near Konkan Nagar when the driver of PMI bus number 4047, which operates on routes A-425 (Yari Road to Konkan Nagar) and A-32 (Yari Road to Goregaon West), allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a right turn.

According to the preliminary accident report, the bus unexpectedly moved in reverse, causing its rear end to hit the pedestrian, trapping him between the bus and a large tree planter.

The driver tried to regain control of the vehicle, but it rammed into two parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw.

BEST mishaps on a surge Mumbai BEST accident busses Authorities reached the scene where a 65-year-old was injured by the bus. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The injured pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Atul Anand Padale, sustained blunt injuries to both thighs, resulting in severe bleeding. He was rushed to M.T. Agarwal Hospital in Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

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A video of the BEST bus accident, purportedly showing some locals and passers-by rushing to the accident spot and pushing the bus to free the injured man, has surfaced on social media. Shortly after the accident, emergency services and police personnel reached the site and carried out rescue operations.

Police said that a case was being registered at the Bhandup police station. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

BEST mishaps raise safety concerns

BEST mishaps on a surge Mumbai BEST accident busses A series of BEST bus accidents has raised safety concerns. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The latest accident in Mumbai comes amid a series of mishaps involving BEST buses, raising concerns over the operational safety of the city’s public bus fleet.

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In June, a BEST bus in Dadar ploughed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians, killing a 28-year-old Swiggy delivery executive and injuring several others.

Earlier last week, two separate incidents involving BEST buses were reported in different parts of the city. In one case, a bus rolled down a slope, damaging two parked motorcycles. In another, a BEST bus collided with a taxi approaching from the opposite direction as it veered right to enter the Colaba depot.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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