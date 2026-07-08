BEST bus loses control in Mumbai’s Bhandup, hits parked vehicles; one injured

A BEST caused an accident in Bhandup that left a 63-year-old pedestrian injured and damaged several parked vehicles. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

A 63-year-old man was injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus allegedly spiraled out of control and hit him in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Wednesday morning. The bus also rammed into some of the parked vehicles. The incident took place around 8.30 am near Konkan Nagar when the driver of PMI bus number 4047, which operates on routes A-425 (Yari Road to Konkan Nagar) and A-32 (Yari Road to Goregaon West), allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a right turn.

According to the preliminary accident report, the bus unexpectedly moved in reverse, causing its rear end to hit the pedestrian, trapping him between the bus and a large tree planter.