Benne to open soon in Chowpatty; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at trials for friends and family

Iyer, founder-producer of The Artist Collective, and Narayan, a psychologist, found themselves missing authentic Bangalore-style benne dosa in Mumbai. So they decided to make it themselves. (Express Photo by Aakash Patil)

Benne, the dosa brand celebrating Bangalore-style benne dosa — buttery, crisp, golden-brown on the outside and soft, almost pillowy within — is expanding its footprint.

Launched in May 2024 as a 250 sq ft darshini-style eatery in Bandra, the brand quickly grew, opening outlets in Juhu and Delhi’s GK. It is now set to enter South Bombay with a sprawling 4,400 sq ft outpost in Chowpatty, a stone’s throw from Sukh Sagar.

While there is no confirmed opening date due to the ongoing LPG crisis, founders Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayan are hopeful of opening this Friday. The husband-wife duo is currently hosting trial runs for friends, family, and early supporters.