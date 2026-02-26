Belasis bridge opened to public, with a new name

A key connector between Nagpada and Tardeo, the bridge was demolished after a 2018 structural audit declared it unsafe. (Express Photos/Akash Patil)

Bringing long-awaited relief to commuters in South Mumbai, the Belasis bridge, now renamed as the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar’ bridge was opened to the public on Thursday.

Inaugurating the 130-year-old bridge via an online ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said over six new bridges, including the Sion and Vidyavihar road overbridges, are slated to open in the next two to three months.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde were also present.

A key connector between Nagpada and Tardeo, the bridge was demolished after a 2018 structural audit declared it unsafe.

Work on the new structure began in October 2024. The Western Railway executed the span over the railway tracks, while the BMC handled girders, slabs, decks and approach roads on both sides. Officials said that the project was completed four months ahead of schedule.