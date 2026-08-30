A 45-year-old woman was arrested after her Innova Crysta allegedly hit an eight-year-old boy while he was crossing the road in Bandra West on Sunday afternoon, resulting in his death.
The deceased was identified as Ansh Gupta, 8. The accused driver has been identified as Megha Rawal, 45, nutritionist and a resident of Bandra West.
According to the police, the incident took place between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm in front of Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road, Bandra West. Ansh was allegedly crossing the road when the Innova Crysta driven by Rawal hit him.
Following the accident, Ansh sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital for where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
“He had sustained grievous injuries so we had rushed him to Holy Family Hospital. The doctors had declared him dead on arrival. The family of Ansh Gupta is still shocked,” the police said.
The police said they were investigating whether the accused was using a mobile phone while driving when the accident occurred. There were allegations that the woman was allegedly on a phone call at the time of the incident.
“We have identified the woman to be Megha Rawal, a 45-year-old woman, and we suspect that she was talking over a phone call when the incident took place. We are investigating the matter,” a police officer said.
Rawal, who is a resident of Bandra, was arrested after the incident and booked under under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the BNS, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with dangerous driving.
According to one eye witness the incident took place around 1.45 on August 30, “ I saw that the child was playing and was about the cross the road when an Innova rammed into him and he was greviously injured. The driver was a woman.” The eyewitness stated. Megha Rawal is a fitness coach, nutrinoist and the founder of memzo candy. Memzo candy is a healthcare brand which makes gummies out of real fruit.