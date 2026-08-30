8-yr-old boy dies after being run over by Innova in Mumbai, woman arrested

Rawal, who is a resident of Bandra, was arrested after the incident and booked under under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the BNS, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with dangerous driving. (Special Arrangement Photo/ Enhanced Using AI)

A 45-year-old woman was arrested after her Innova Crysta allegedly hit an eight-year-old boy while he was crossing the road in Bandra West on Sunday afternoon, resulting in his death.

The deceased was identified as Ansh Gupta, 8. The accused driver has been identified as Megha Rawal, 45, nutritionist and a resident of Bandra West.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm in front of Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road, Bandra West. Ansh was allegedly crossing the road when the Innova Crysta driven by Rawal hit him.

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Following the accident, Ansh sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital for where doctors declared him dead on arrival.