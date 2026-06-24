From Melghat to Ranthambore: Captive-bred vulture flies over 3,300 km across India

X67, a Long-billed Vulture released from Melghat Tiger Reserve, was tracked flying across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before reaching Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. (Credit: BNHS/FD Maharashtra)

A captive-bred Long-billed Vulture released in Maharashtra’s Melghat Tiger Reserve has completed a remarkable journey of more than 3,300 kilometres across central India, reaching Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve after nearly a month-long flight.

The five-year-old female vulture, identified as X67, was among 15 captive-bred vultures released on January 2, 2026, from the Somthana Range of the Akot Wildlife Division in Melghat Tiger Reserve as part of an ongoing conservation programme.

According to Bhaskar Das, senior field biologist at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the bird remained near the release site for almost four months, gradually adapting to life in the wild and scavenging in the surrounding landscape.