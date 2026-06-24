From Melghat to Ranthambore: Captive-bred vulture flies over 3,300 km across India

A captive-bred Long-billed Vulture released in Maharashtra’s Melghat Tiger Reserve has completed a remarkable journey of more than 3,300 kilometres across central India, reaching Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve after nearly a month-long flight.
The five-year-old female vulture, identified as X67, was among 15 captive-bred vultures released on January 2, 2026, from the Somthana Range of the Akot Wildlife Division in Melghat Tiger Reserve as part of an ongoing conservation programme.
According to Bhaskar Das, senior field biologist at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the bird remained near the release site for almost four months, gradually adapting to life in the wild and scavenging in the surrounding landscape.
On May 28, X67 dispersed from Melghat and embarked on a journey through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Over 27 days, the vulture covered 3,334 kilometres, making temporary roosting stops at Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Bhopal region and Kuno National Park before reaching Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.
BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said the bird’s successful survival without supplementary feeding demonstrated that captive-bred vultures can adapt to natural environments, locate food independently and undertake long-distance movements.
“The most important finding is that this route indicates vultures prefer the network of tiger reserves and protected areas, where carrion remains available because of a healthy population of wild carnivores,” Rithe said.
All 15 released vultures were fitted with blue leg rings carrying identification numbers. The blue colour signifies that the ringing was conducted in India, while the letter “M” indicates Maharashtra as the release site.
The birds were also equipped with solar-powered tracking tags that allow scientists to monitor their movements, travel distances, safety and survival after release.
Conservationists say X67’s successful journey marks a significant milestone in India’s vulture conservation efforts and highlights the potential of captive-breeding and release programmes to help restore the country’s declining vulture populations.