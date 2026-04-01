Amid LPG crisis, norms eased for MGL to facilitate PNG connections

The BMC has circulated the notice among assistant commissioners of all wards alongside the deputy chief engineer (roads) of eastern suburbs, western suburbs and island city.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiApr 1, 2026 08:38 PM IST
LPGTo ensure faster access to PNG supply, the civic body has permitted MGL to work 24x7 till June 30. (File Photo)
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Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eased norms for Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to facilitate PNG pipeline connections. From granting clearances to permitting 24×7 work, the civic body has directed ward offices to fast-track PNG connections till June 30.

In a circular issued on March 30, the BMC has said that all pending applications from MGL, which provides PNG in Mumbai jurisdiction, will now be deemed “approved”, directing ward offices to permit work while also calling them to issue permits for new applications within 24 hours.

To ensure faster access to PNG supply, the civic body has permitted MGL to work 24×7 till June 30.
“The condition of obtaining NOC from CFO and Traffic Police is temporarily relaxed and work can be carried out by intimating work schedule daily to the CFO and Traffic Police,” reads the circular issued by the municipal commissioner.

The BMC has circulated the notice among assistant commissioners of all wards alongside the deputy chief engineer (roads) of eastern suburbs, western suburbs and island city.

The circular by BMC come along the heels of the central government, through Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, issuing directives for facilitating PNG connections in an order dated March 24. Following this, the state government in Maharashtra also issued directives on March 27.

The move amid scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders which triggered a crisis among citizens as well as restaurateurs, hoteliers, dabbawalas, dhobis etc.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

 

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