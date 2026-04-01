Amid LPG crisis, norms eased for MGL to facilitate PNG connections

To ensure faster access to PNG supply, the civic body has permitted MGL to work 24x7 till June 30. (File Photo)

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eased norms for Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to facilitate PNG pipeline connections. From granting clearances to permitting 24×7 work, the civic body has directed ward offices to fast-track PNG connections till June 30.

In a circular issued on March 30, the BMC has said that all pending applications from MGL, which provides PNG in Mumbai jurisdiction, will now be deemed “approved”, directing ward offices to permit work while also calling them to issue permits for new applications within 24 hours.

To ensure faster access to PNG supply, the civic body has permitted MGL to work 24×7 till June 30.

“The condition of obtaining NOC from CFO and Traffic Police is temporarily relaxed and work can be carried out by intimating work schedule daily to the CFO and Traffic Police,” reads the circular issued by the municipal commissioner.