All party legislators oppose Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation in Maharashtra

Opposing the proposed sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) community, an all party delegation of SC legislators on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the cancellation of Justice (Retd) Anant Badar committee report.

“All of us (SC legislators) have come together irrespective of our respective political parties and beliefs. We unitedly raised the demand that sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes should be cancelled and submitted a letter of demand to Chief Minister. He has agreed to give our demands a detailed attention,” said Rajkumar Badole, ruling NCP MLA and former minister after the meeting.

He said that 27 out of 29 SC legislators were present for the meeting.