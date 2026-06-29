All party legislators oppose Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation in Maharashtra

Former minister and NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode said that sub-categorisation would harm the interests of smaller castes in SC category.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 10:16 PM IST
SCAn all party delegation of SC legislators on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the cancellation of Justice (Retd) Anant Badar committee report. (File Photo)
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Opposing the proposed sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) community, an all party delegation of SC legislators on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the cancellation of Justice (Retd) Anant Badar committee report.

“All of us (SC legislators) have come together irrespective of our respective political parties and beliefs. We unitedly raised the demand that sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes should be cancelled and submitted a letter of demand to Chief Minister. He has agreed to give our demands a detailed attention,” said Rajkumar Badole, ruling NCP MLA and former minister after the meeting.

He said that 27 out of 29 SC legislators were present for the meeting.

The meeting comes a day prior to the protest march called by Ambedkarite organisations in Mumbai against the proposed sub-categorisation. Badole said that the said protest will be one of the biggest in recent times.
Legislators demanded that the report of the former Justice Anant Manohar Badar Committee be immediately cancelled; the proposed process of sub-categorisation (A, B, C, D) of Scheduled Castes should be stayed immediately and permanently cancelled; the entire report of the former Justice Badar Committee, the BARTI report, all raw data, research methodology, survey reports, minutes of meetings, and recommendations should be made public immediately.

Former minister and NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode said that sub-categorisation would harm the interests of smaller castes in SC category.

A single-member committee, appointed under the chairmanship of Justice Anant Manohar Badar, retired judge, Patna High Court, had submitted its report to the government on March 16, 2026, regarding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations.
Following this, a committee was established under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary via a Government Resolution dated April 10, 2026, to invite objections, opinions, and statements on this report and to conduct hearings. The objections were raised as the report was never made public and despite that suggestions and objections were called on the same.

In Maharashtra, neo-Buddhists—largely from the Mahar community within the Scheduled Castes—have historically dominated the discourse around SC politics. The proposed sub-categorisation is also seen by observers as an attempt to consolidate support among Hindu SC communities and to possibly compromise the unity of Dalit vote bank, especially after the setback BJP received in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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