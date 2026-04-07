Airoli shooting: One injured as assailant fires at man

A man sustained serious injuries after an unidentified assailant fired three rounds at his friend in Airoli late Monday night, in what police suspect was a targeted attack. The intended target escaped unhurt.

Police said the incident occurred around 11.55 pm at Sainath Wadi in Airoli, when the complainant, Sandeep Gawas, was standing with his friend Amit Maurya. A man on a motorcycle arrived and opened fire, allegedly aiming at Gawas.

While the bullets missed Gawas, one struck a parked car, and splinters from the impact hit Maurya, causing severe injuries. He suffered a critical neck injury and was initially taken to Indravati Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.