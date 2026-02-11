After Rohit Shetty firing, Ranveer Singh, other celebrities targeted by ‘Bishnoi gang’; Crime Branch takes up probe

A Mumbai police officer said they are also checking if the Goldy Brar faction that parted ways with the Bishnoi gang is linked to any of these extortion messages to celebrities.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 11, 2026 01:28 PM IST
The officer added that apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, and the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the matter.The officer added that apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, and the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the matter. (Express File Photo)
Days after the firing outside the house of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, actor Ranveer Singh’s staff member received a threatening audio message suspected to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While a formal FIR has not yet been registered, the matter has been handed over to the Mumbai police Crime Branch.

“A staff member of the actor received an audio message demanding money. Since calls from unknown numbers were not being answered, the audio note was sent,” a police officer said.

The officer added that apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, and the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the matter.

The Crime Branch is yet to arrest the shooter who fired outside Rohit Shetty’s house. Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, is believed to have masterminded the shooting. Lonkar was also involved in the Baba Siddique case, but managed to escape the country.

“Currently, while the Bishnoi brothers are lodged in prisons within the country, we suspect it is Shubham Lonkar who is currently carrying out these extortion activities,” the officer said.

He added that they are also checking if the Goldy Brar faction that parted ways with the Bishnoi gang is linked to any of these extortion messages.

“We have provided security in cases where people have received threats and have intimated us about the same. In several cases, however, those receiving threats do not come forward, and it is difficult to keep tabs since most of these are VoIP calls,” said the officer.

Also Read | Firing at Rohit Shetty’s house has a connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Who is Shubham Lonkar, mastermind of both attacks?

The police suspect the Bishnoi gang is trying to fill the vacuum that was left behind after the earlier gangs operating in the city, from Dawood Ibrahim to Chhota Rajan, were eliminated over the years.

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the Bea Monde residential tower in Prabhadevi, where actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone live, approached the Dadar police regarding the deployment of armed private security guards within the society.

In a letter, the society members complained that armed guards carry firearms in the building’s common areas, such as the lobby. “The society managing committee has expressed serious concern regarding the safety and comfort of other residents. After due discussion, the committee decided to formally bring this matter to the notice of your office,” read the letter.

The letter added that, in addition to private security guards, a uniformed police officer has also been stationed.

 

