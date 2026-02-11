After Rohit Shetty firing, Ranveer Singh, other celebrities targeted by ‘Bishnoi gang’; Crime Branch takes up probe

The officer added that apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, and the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the matter. (Express File Photo)

Days after the firing outside the house of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, actor Ranveer Singh’s staff member received a threatening audio message suspected to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While a formal FIR has not yet been registered, the matter has been handed over to the Mumbai police Crime Branch.

“A staff member of the actor received an audio message demanding money. Since calls from unknown numbers were not being answered, the audio note was sent,” a police officer said.

The officer added that apart from Ranveer Singh, a few more Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, and the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the matter.