‘Advisor to CM’ scribbled on fake pass, man walked into Maharashtra Assembly amid session

This was during the budget session, one that police say was attended by most ministers, including the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers. (File Photo)

Dattatray Gunjal didn’t need a sophisticated forgery operation. He illegally obtained a blank admission card, wrote a fake designation — “Advisor, Department of Honourable Chief Minister” — by hand, stamped it as a Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Secretariat pass, and walked in.

This was during the budget session, one that police say was attended by most ministers, including the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers.

The others in the racket had a slightly more elaborate method. Fake letterheads of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, used to make the passes look official. Thirty forged passes in total. Sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 each. Only two have been recovered.