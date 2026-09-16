Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha Salian, calls allegations ‘evidence-free’

The CBI registered the FIR that names Aaditya Thackeray (left) among others on September 14 following the Bombay High Court’s September 2 order directing an investigation into Disha Salian’s death. (File Photos/Enhanced using AI)

Days after the CBI registered an FIR into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian and listed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray among those whose roles are to be investigated, Thackeray on Wednesday denied ever knowing or meeting her and termed the allegations an “evidence-free” attempt at character assassination.

In a post on X, Thackeray said his name had been linked to the case for nearly six years without evidence and alleged that the campaign was driven by political and personal motives.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk about facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years,” he said.