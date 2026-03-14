864 rehab flats in Naigaon BDD project to be handed over tomorrow

The flats are part of the first phase of the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment being implemented by MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. (File Photo/Representational Image)

IN A key milestone in the redevelopment of Central Mumbai’s century-old BDD chawls, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hand over 864 rehabilitation flats to eligible residents of the Naigaon BDD Chawl project on March 16. Of these, 423 units are earmarked for serving and retired police personnel and their families.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will distribute the keys to beneficiaries at a function at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point on Monday morning.

The flats are part of the first phase of the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment being implemented by MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. The redeveloped complex has been named the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.