864 rehab flats in Naigaon BDD project to be handed over tomorrow

IN A key milestone in the redevelopment of Central Mumbai’s century-old BDD chawls, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hand over 864 rehabilitation flats to eligible residents of the Naigaon BDD Chawl project on March 16. Of these, 423 units are earmarked for serving and retired police personnel and their families.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will distribute the keys to beneficiaries at a function at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point on Monday morning.
The flats are part of the first phase of the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment being implemented by MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. The redeveloped complex has been named the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.
Spread across 6.45 hectares, the Naigaon BDD complex currently houses 3,344 tenants living in 42 ground-plus-three-storey chawls. Under the redevelopment plan, 20 rehabilitation towers of 23 storeys each will be constructed in two phases.
In the first phase on Plot B, 1,401 residents are to be rehabilitated. Of these, 864 flats in five towers have been completed and will be handed over on Monday, while the remaining 537 units are expected to be ready by April 2026.
The second phase will cover Plot A, where 19 chawls currently stand. Construction of three of the 12 proposed rehabilitation towers in this phase is already under way.
Residents affected by redevelopment have been shifted to transit accommodation, while others have opted for a rent arrangement under which occupants receive Rs 25,000 per month as advance rent for 11 months.
Story continues below this ad
Under the project, residents who earlier lived in 160 sq ft chawl rooms will receive 500 sq ft carpet area flats configured as two-bedroom units on an ownership basis free of cost.
GRAPHIC BOX
NAIGAON BDD REDEVELOPMENT: AT A GLANCE
• Rehab flats to be handed over: 864
• Reserved for police personnel: 423
• Existing chawls: 42
• Total tenants: 3,344
Phase 1 (Plot B)
• Residents to be rehabilitated: 1,401
• Flats ready: 864
• Remaining flats: 537 (by April 2026)
New flats size: 500 sq ft (earlier 160 sq ft rooms)
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More