6 years later, BMC’s ‘smart parking’ project to finally hit the road

The BMC has been planning digitisation in the parking system since 2020. (File Photo)

Nearly six years after first mooting it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally set its smart parking project in motion, it is learnt.

The authority is now said to be in the final stages of finalising a consultant to develop a digital dashboard that will have details of all parking spaces in Mumbai, officials said, adding the interface will be made accessible to the public through a mobile application or web portal.

The BMC has been planning digitisation in the parking system since 2020. On Wednesday, the civic standing committee cleared the proposal to finalise the consultant. The BMC has earmarked an initial budget of Rs 3 crore for the project.