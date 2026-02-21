At 36 degrees, Mumbai records year’s warmest day so far

Mumbai reeled under its hottest day of the year so far as the maximum temperatures surpassed 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon, making it Maharashtra’s hottest city on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s hot spell is likely to stay over the next few days with day time temperatures likely to hover between 34 and 35 degrees until February 23 at least.
After a brief respite, data furnished by the weather bureau showed that on Saturday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius which is over 4.3 degrees above the normal. This marks a rise of nearly five degrees in a single day with the maximum temperatures on Friday remaining at 32 degrees.
While the suburbs sweltered, the coastal observatory in Colaba logged 34.8 degrees on the mercury scales. Meterologists have attributed the current warm spell to the influx of predominantly easterly winds from land, which are warm and dry.
As per the weather bureau, the maximum temperatures will continue to remain between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius until Tuesday, following which the city may see a brief respite.
Even as the IMD denotes January and February as winter months, the city is prone to witnessing warm temperatures during the month. In the year 2025, for example, the weather bureau declared a heatwave in the month of February as the city reeled under mercury levels of over 38 degrees for nearly three consecutive days.
This is not an isolated occurrence. Data procured from the IMD show that in 2024, the city recorded its hottest day of February at 37.5 degrees, while in 2023, the warmest day was logged at 37.9 degrees Celsius.
