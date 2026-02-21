At 36 degrees, Mumbai records year’s warmest day so far

This marks a rise of nearly five degrees in a single day with the maximum temperatures on Friday remaining at 32 degrees in Mumbai. (File)

Mumbai reeled under its hottest day of the year so far as the maximum temperatures surpassed 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon, making it Maharashtra’s hottest city on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s hot spell is likely to stay over the next few days with day time temperatures likely to hover between 34 and 35 degrees until February 23 at least.

After a brief respite, data furnished by the weather bureau showed that on Saturday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius which is over 4.3 degrees above the normal. This marks a rise of nearly five degrees in a single day with the maximum temperatures on Friday remaining at 32 degrees.