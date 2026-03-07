An 18MB WhatsApp file and a domestic help’s phone: How a Bombay HC judge lost Rs 6.02 lakh in a credit card scam

The complaint by the judge stated that on February 28, she contacted the customer care service of a private bank through her mobile phone to redeem reward points accumulated on the credit card, but the number could not be contacted. (Composite Image)

A Bombay High Court judge recently lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Mumbai police, saying she had lost Rs 6.02 lakh to cyber fraud while trying to redeem credit card points.

The complaint by the judge stated that on February 28, she contacted the customer care service of a private bank through her mobile phone to redeem reward points accumulated on the credit card, but the number could not be contacted.

Thereafter, the judge searched for another customer care service number online, and when she contacted it, she received an 18 MB file on her WhatsApp number related to credit cards. However, as the same was not opening on an iPhone, a person posing as a representative of the private bank’s credit card department told the judge to insert the SIM card into an Android phone and open the said file. The judge then took her domestic help’s Android phone, downloaded the file, and submitted a form mentioning her credit card number to redeem reward points.