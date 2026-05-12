100 homes razed in Mumbai’s Darukhana as Port Authority clears ‘encroachments’

In a second demolition drive backed by heavy police deployment, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Tuesday razed around 100 homes along New Tank Bundar Road in Darukhana, evicting nearly 500 residents, including children.

Residents said the operation began around 7 am after police personnel were stationed in the area overnight. Families scrambled to salvage furniture and documents as bulldozers moved in quickly.

“We trusted the politicians who promised to stop the demolitions, so we didn’t clear out our homes,” said resident Durai Raj, looking at the remains of his house. “But we were wrong. We barely got an hour to secure our belongings.”

MbPA had issued eviction notices on April 17, classifying the settlements as encroachments. An earlier demolition attempt in late April was stalled after strong resistance from residents. This time, amid fears of police action and FIRs, locals did not attempt to resist.

While the port authority maintains the settlements are illegal, residents say they possess documents proving they have lived on the land for more than five decades, including before the 1995 eligibility cut-off often used in slum rehabilitation cases.

Ahead of the demolition, MPs Arvind Sawant and Milind Deora, along with MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, had appealed to the chief minister and MbPA to halt the drive and rehabilitate residents. Sawant cited the Centre’s “slum-free Mumbai” policy and rehabilitation provisions for settlements on central government land. MbPA officials, however, said no rehabilitation policy exists for occupants on port trust land.

As temperatures soared through the day, displaced families stood beside heaps of broken furniture and household items, preparing to spend the night outdoors.

“All our belongings are lying here. We have to stay and guard them,” said resident Shanti Ravi. “Tomorrow they will barricade the land where we lived. Tonight is the only chance we have to recover whatever we can.”

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Many residents trace their roots in the area to generations of dock workers employed at the port.

“My parents got married here. I was born here,” said Raj, 47. “We are not outsiders. Generations of our family have lived and died here. Now we are being thrown out with nothing but documents carrying this address.”

After failing to secure a stay order from the court, many families have begun searching for rented homes in other slum pockets across Mumbai. Residents said rents in nearby areas have already surged following news of the demolition.

MbPA officials said clearance drives against other alleged encroachments in the area would continue.