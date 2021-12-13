Mumbai confidential: Leave Buzz

Days before he was suspended, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had put up a request seeking a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manukumar Srivastava to present his case in front of the state home department. Srivastava granted Singh time for a meeting on December 1, but failed to show up citing ill health. Srivastava has since been on leave citing health issues but there is a buzz that he is unhappy over the recent changes that have taken place in the state bureaucracy since the retirement of Sitaram Kunte as chief secretary.

Sound Proof

The state police headquarters at Colaba is undergoing a massive makeover, including a refurbished chamber for the Director General of Police on the second floor. Senior police officials, are however, facing a predicament vis a vis the new DGP office, as all that is discussed inside the DG’s chamber can now be heard outside by people sitting in the visitors’ room. Officials are now doubling up to fix this sound leakage.

Travel Arrangements

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Raigad Fort to pay his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With locals opposed to the IAF’s plan of constructing a helipad at the fort, where the President could land, authorities had to do some quick thinking to ensure the President did not have to walk to long distance to reach the site. An electronic carriage was then airlifted from Mumbai by an IAF helicopter, which was then used to take the President to the fort.