Mumbai Confidential: Who’s The Driver

Ever since the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, several decisions taken by the previous MVA government have been reversed. Decisions on projects like the bullet train, metro carshed and Dharavi redevelopment have a clear stamp of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on it. He is seen leading the government and even coming to the rescue when needed. On Sunday, he took to the wheel with CM Eknath Shinde sitting beside him as they went on a test ride at the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway ahead of PM’s scheduled inauguration on December 11. Some in the political circle asked if he was sending the message that he even drives the government.

Nobody Wants Mundhe

Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant is someone, who wants to control everything. When it comes to his department, he wants to run it in the manner he wants. It was obvious that an officer like Tukaram Mundhe, known for his dislike of political interference would clash with the minister at every level. When two men with egos clash, the result is only detrimental to the department. The CMO favoured the minister and transferred Mundhe within two months without any posting.

Battle For Osmanabad

Osmanabad’s MP and Uddhav Thackeray-loyalist Om Raje Nimbalkar and BJP MLA from the same district Rana Jagjitsinh Patil had a heated exchange in front of the district collector while attending a meeting to discuss farmers’ issues. An aggressive Nimbalkar was miffed over alleged neglect of opposition and told Patil to not cross his limit while the collector unsuccessfully tried to pacify him. Knowing the history between the two and their families, the animosity has transferred to the next generation as well and with ongoing political developments, it is unlikely to calm down.

‘Ashering’ New Era

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s aide Ajay Asher has been appointed as vice-chairman of state’s the planning body. Another private individual Ashish Kulkarni has already been given an OSD status in the CMO. Deputy CM’s office now has more than four private individuals at key policy-making decisions. Retired officials such as Radheshyam Mopalwar have been given repeat extensions and key positions.