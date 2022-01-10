Mumbai Confidential: Waiting in the wings

It has been close to 40 days since Debashish Chakrabarty was given the additional charge of the Chief Secretary (CS) of Maharashtra after his predecessor Sitaram Kunte retired on November 30. However, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to give him a full-fledged charge. Last week, a few well wishers of Chakrabarty conveyed a message to the CM requesting for him to be formally appointed as a full-time CS so that he can effectively steer the state through the third wave of the pandemic.

In with the new

Union minister for social welfare Ramdas Athawale will soon be moving into a redeveloped and refurbished accommodation in Bandra East. Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (A), had recently torn down his two-storey bungalow “Samvidhan”, which he is rebuilding from scratch. On his frequent visits to Mumbai, Athawale stays in a flat that he recently rented in the same locality.

Without pay & posting

Additional Director General of police KK Sarangal, an officer of the 1990 batch, has been without posting and pay for the last four months. With the state unwilling to usher in large-scale changes in the top hierarchy of the police, the wait for officers like Sarangal is likely to be long.

‘Don’t undermine opp’

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil seems to be upset these days with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government not consulting the Opposition leaders while deciding on imposing restrictions to quell the spread of Covid. Expressing his concern, Patil was heard lamenting, “On big decisions, they should at least show decency to consult all Opposition parties and their leaders. I am not suggesting this for myself. But ruling parties should at least call the Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis for discussions.”

When Gadkari Praised Deshmukh

During a public address in his hometown Nagpur, Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his gratitude to former NCP minister Anil Deshmukh, who is presently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in a money laundering case, for his help in clearing a road project in the area. This adulation raised a few eyebrows amongst the BJP cadre, which has been critical of Deshmukh for his role in the Sachin Waze episode. Gadkari supporters, however, said that the minister was just being true to his nature and was only giving credit to Deshmukh for the work he did.

(Compiled by Yogesh Naik and Shubhangi Khapre)