Mumbai confidential: Extra Careful

While visiting a dairy products factory in Sangamner, Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam was asked by the owner, a Congress politician, to smell the skimmed milk powder produced there. Kadam was about to do so when those with him, including Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, cautioned him against it, warning of photos and memes that would surface on social media of him sniffing a white powder. “Someone did warn me about possible memes and I was cautioned,” Kadam confirmed.

New Post

Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar of the 1985 batch retired on October 31, and in the coming week, the state is set to promote Urban Development Secretary – 1 Bhushan Gagrani of the 1990 batch to additional chief secretary rank.

Housewarming

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his family have shifted into a new home, a newly developed five storeyed building named Shivtirth, at Shovjai Park. The family shifted on Bhau Beej day with a simple function. Thackeray invited only a few close friends for the housewarming. The ground floor has a hall for party meetings and press conferences plus a small library. The first floor is a dining space, and the family will live on the floors above. Thackeray consulted Vaastu experts for the planning of the house.

New Role

Debashish Chakrabarty, a 1986 batch additional chief secretary rank official in the planning department, is due to retire in February 2022. Mantralaya sources say he has applied for a posting in the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal. His application has likely been greenlighted.

Special Celebration

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kadam of the Ghatkopar Mulund zone held a unique Diwali celebration. Along with the staff of Mulund police, he organised snacks and Diwali function for the Adivasi hamlet closer to Sanjay Gandhi National Park and in the jurisdiction of Mulund police. He also gifted bicycles to two children.