Mumbai Confidential: Under Fire

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been on an overdrive to meet visitors, the Chief Secretary’s Office in the state has received several verbal complaints against at least three senior IAS officers for allegedly refusing to attend visitors. Officials usually meet individuals without appointments, post 3 pm. The officials concerned have allegedly even removed display boards stating the same. The Chief Secretary’s Office, however, cannot seek a reply as no formal complaint has yet been filed yet.

Vacant Mantralaya

It has been more than three months since the formation of the state government, but the ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government barely work from their office in the Mantralaya. Ministers and their staff had opted to work from their bungalows and private residences for reasons best known to them; and it was only the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister who were regularly present at the Mantralaya, while the ministers only attended the state Cabinet meetings.

Game On

Days before the major Indian Police Service (IPS) transfers, a common trend nowadays has been the lists of the new postings being circulated on social media. The same was the case in the past week as well when two separate lists were circulated on social media, ahead of the impending Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank and above transfers. Generally, these lists do not have similarities with the eventual transfer orders. Many believe that it was done by the “well wishers” of officers who either try to portray themselves as front runners or stymie someone else’s chances by showing them in prominent postings.