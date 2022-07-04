Mumbai confidential: Trusted lieutenants

WHEN THE Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction was to be ferried from Mumbai to Surat and later to Guwahati and Goa, the work of logistics was given to BJP MLC Prasad Lad, a leader close to deputy Devendra Fadnavis. The work of accompanying the MLAs was assigned to former BJP ministers Girish Mahajan and Ravindra Chavan from Mumbai to Surat. While MLA Sanjay Kute was staying in the hotel with the MLAs at Surat to ensure nothing goes wrong.

In stealth mode

EVEN AS efforts to form a new government were underway, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis refused to talk to the media. He devised various strategies to avoid the media, including travelling in unofficial vehicles as part of the convoy of other leaders. The leaders would stop their vehicles to interact with the media acting as a red herring while Fadnavis drove off in another vehicle.

Bidding goodbye

WOMEN AND Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur gave a very touching farewell to her colleagues. As the MVA government collapsed, she called the principal secretary I A Kundan and her staff, including the peons to her office, applied kumkum on everyone’s foreheads, did aarti, and gave them a shawl. Many of the staffers were so touched that tears came to their eyes.

No doubts

A FORMER Shiv Sena corporator in the BMC was to travel to Guwahati to visit the temple of Sri Kamakhya in Guwahati in Assam. But since the Shinde faction MLAs were lodged in Guwahati her visit with family would have caused considerable doubt. Hence, she cancelled her tickets and postponed her journey.

Leaving no trace

EVEN AS all ministers vacated their offices over the weekend, one of them ordered three shredders to destroy several confidential papers so that the successor is unable to find them. The minister had only one shredder in his office and asked for two more from the other departments reporting to him.

(Compiled by YOGESH NAIK & MOHAMED THAVER)