Mumbai confidential: Surprise Visit

Minister of Minister of State for Home Shambhuraje Desai stunned policemen in Satara when he drove down to Satara Nagar police on his bike. No one recognised him en route. He asked them to pull up their socks and curb the crime rates in the area. Not many know he is a grandson of Balasaheb Desai, Maharashtra home minister in the 1970s.

New Post

INDIAN FOREST Service officer Jitendra Ramgaonkar, who was working as field director of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, was transferred to Mantralaya last week before his term ended. Tadoba Andhari has the maximum tiger spotting rate in Maharashtra. Ramgaonkar is a highly decorated IFS officer and has won awards for his administration skills. His transfer took local wildlife activists by surprise, and they are making it quite public that they are unhappy about it.

Search On

THE GENERAL administration department is looking for a deputy secretary to look after the IAS establishment. In laymen’s language, he would be the HR pointsperson for all IAS officers. As can be imagined, few would want the job. The government had earlier appointed Amravati collector Shailesh Nawal in this post, but he went on a deputation to the Centre within two months of appointment.

Sensitive Subject

SP-RANK officers who were transferred to Mumbai police last month and were waiting for postings in the city have finally got them. Last week, the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued an order posting the officers to various zones and other units. Postings of DCPs in Mumbai is a sensitive issue and can lead to political flare-ups. Last year, Param Bir Singh, who was the commissioner, had transferred officers without the CM’s knowledge, and the order had to be rescinded.