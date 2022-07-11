scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Medicine for restful sleep

After the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks visiting Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, have said they are experiencing a noticeable contrast.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 11:35:54 am
Sena workers outside the Thackeray family's Matoshree bungalow in June. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Medicine for restful sleep

While speaking on the trust motion in the state legislative assembly last Monday, Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said that he was not getting any sleep due to the rebellion in the party and that he was disturbed because of it. While the speech made a few “very emotional”, MLA Prakash Surve, who has gone away to the Eknath Shinde camp, quipped that Jadhav could try Restyl, an anti-anxiety medicine, sending several MLAs into peals of laughter.

New posting

Following the recent retirement of Vijay Satbir Singh as a member of MahaRERA (Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority), several had applied for the job, including a retired chief secretary. The post finally went to IAS officer Mahesh Pathak, who retired recently as additional chief secretary of the Urban Development department.

Pleasant surprise

Shiv Sainiks who have been visiting Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, after the fall of the MVA government are being greeted with a pleasant surprise. The party workers say that they now get snacks and a bottle of water for each meeting – a noticeable contrast from before when they had to wait endlessly and “got no refreshments”.

