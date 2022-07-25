scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Second innings

A post for member of member of the MahaRera

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 25, 2022 12:15:34 am
Former minister Dhananjay Munde’s personal assistant Prashant Joshi is a fitness freak who lost nearly 12 kilos recently.

Additional chief secretary of urban development department Mahesh Pathak, who had retired from the IAS, has been appointed as a member of the MahaRera (Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority). The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Vijay Satbir Singh.

Fitness inspiration

Former minister Dhananjay Munde’s personal assistant Prashant Joshi is a fitness freak who lost nearly 12 kilos recently. Inspired by him, Munde also a joined a Churchgate gym which he visits every morning. During the weekend, he was also seen at a gym in his constituency at Parli in Beed. Notably, Munde had got on a weight loss programme earlier as well.

Homecoming

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

IAS officer Vijaya Bidari, a topper of the 2001 batch, was on central deputation for the last seven-and-half-years in her home town of Bengaluru where she worked at the Staff Selection Commission and as a member-secretary of ISRO. She will be back to join her parent cadre in Maharashtra within the next two months.

(Compiled by Yogesh Naik)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement