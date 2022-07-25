Mumbai Confidential: Second innings

July 25, 2022 12:15:34 am
Additional chief secretary of urban development department Mahesh Pathak, who had retired from the IAS, has been appointed as a member of the MahaRera (Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority). The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Vijay Satbir Singh.
Fitness inspiration
Former minister Dhananjay Munde’s personal assistant Prashant Joshi is a fitness freak who lost nearly 12 kilos recently. Inspired by him, Munde also a joined a Churchgate gym which he visits every morning. During the weekend, he was also seen at a gym in his constituency at Parli in Beed. Notably, Munde had got on a weight loss programme earlier as well.
Homecoming
IAS officer Vijaya Bidari, a topper of the 2001 batch, was on central deputation for the last seven-and-half-years in her home town of Bengaluru where she worked at the Staff Selection Commission and as a member-secretary of ISRO. She will be back to join her parent cadre in Maharashtra within the next two months.
(Compiled by Yogesh Naik)
