Mumbai confidential: Scouting For Housing

With ministers in the MVA government falling short of accommodation, the Public Works Department and General Administration Department have begun scouting for places. The CBI, which was probing the 1993 blasts case, was occupying two bungalows opposite Mantralaya as they were needed by their investigation team. The PWD had got one of these bungalows vacated during the earlier BJP government’s tenure. It has now moved a request for vacating the other bungalow as well, asking the CBI to move to its Bandra Kurla Complex office. In spite of three letters sent by the PWD, the CBI is unwilling to vacate the premises.

New Addition When the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority committee was constituted this time, the name of environmentalist Anish Andheria was added. Experts say this is the first time an environmentalist has been included in the committee. It had had government officers until now.