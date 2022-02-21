Mumbai confidential: Row over name

The Shiv Sena has been wanting to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar for some time now, but it has not been possible due to opposition from its ally, the Congress. Keen on pinning down the Sena on the issue of Hindutva, the BJP, though, is now working towards ensuring that the Central government names the Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

TEETHING TROUBLES

While the state government is keen to buy electric vehicles (EV), there is a resistance to this change in some circles. A number of ministers as well as bureaucrats are apprehensive about making a shift to EVs, claiming they have to travel in the hinterland and the unavailability of charging stations in rural areas make such vehicles ineffective in these parts.

SIGH OF RELIEF

Soon after the home department took a call to remove the charge of DGP from Sanjay Pandey, a rumour that he would take over as commissioner of police gave anxious moments to the top brass of the city police. The senior Mumbai Police officials heaved a sigh of relief after it was made clear that Mumbai CP, Hemant Nagrale, would continue.

NEW INNINGS

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has decided to retire from politics and don a new hat – that of an academic. The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at London School of Economics has appointed Prabhu as the visiting professor in practice.