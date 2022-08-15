Mumbai Confidential: Quick Fix

Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava – an IAS officer of 1986 batch – spruced up his office on the fourth floor when he headed the UD following Mantralay makeover. The cabin on the sixth floor of Mantralaya that he took over after he was appointed the chief secretary on March 1 had not got a makeover since 2014, when it was redone after the Mantralaya fire.

Srivastava changed the exteriors with some simple but sober wood claddings outside. Some cabinets were changed and an Ashok Stambha was put behind his chair. At present, it’s a fibre one, but a brass one will come soon. Outside the chamber, a board has been put up which says ‘Chief Secretary’s office’. Another board has been put outside his door on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. This was done in just two days when Srivastava was away on a Delhi tour. One principal secretary says, “If the ambience is good, greater is the efficiency to work.’’

Home Run

The race to grab the best bungalows has started even as portfolio allocations were carried out in the Eknath Shinde-led government on Sunday. Sevasadan in Malabar Hill and Royal Stone off Pedder Road are the most sought after by ministers.

To The Rescue

Now retired, officer Shailesh Bijoor spent most of his last years in the protocol department. He had joined the government as an assistant secretary and retired as joint secretary in the department. Due to his command over various languages including Marathi, Hindi, Konkani, and English, he worked with great ease. In the protocol department, he was often sent to receive foreign dignitaries. Even after his retirement, he continued for some time. When the swearing-in ceremony of 18 ministers was to take place at Raj Bhavan, the protocol department officers called Bijoor to oversee it as many of them were not sure how to conduct it.

Overhaul In Offing

The Eknath Shinde – Devendra Fadnavis government wants to have a big shake-up in the bureaucracy and the police services. The monsoon session of the state legislature is set to be held from August 17. The bureaucracy shake-up will be done after the assembly session while that of the police will be done after the 10-day Ganesha festival bandobast is done.

