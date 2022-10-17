Mumbai Confidential: Promises made by ‘rebel’ MLAs behind delay in IPS officers’ transfers

PROMISES TO KEEP

One of the major reasons behind the delay in transfers of IPS officers in the state is believed to be promises made by “rebel” MLAs’ to certain officers regarding particular postings. The promises are, however, not in line with the thoughts of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who holds the Home portfolio. Once both sides are on the same page, the transfers are more likely to take place.

CREATIVE SIDE

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik is an ace photographer too. Later this month, he will be holding an exhibition of mammals and birds in the country at the Jehangir Art Gallery from October 25 to 31. Former minister and one of Wasnik’s closest friends in Mumbai, Suresh Shetty, says, “Apart from politics, he loves nature and wildlife, and photography is a passion. This is his first exhibition in Mumbai.” Shetty, too, is a wildlife photographer.

BEYOND DUTY

ICDS commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who was earlier posted as additional commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation, still gets contacted by Pune residents for various social issues. On Thursday, she received a DM on her social media account from a Pune-based teenager who was in distress. Even though she no longer handles the women and child welfare portfolio, Agarwal quickly informed the WCD commissioner, R Vimala, about the case and within hours, the teenager secured an admission at a hostel in Pune. “Though I am not working in Pune anymore, people still keep calling me for Pune-based issues,” admits Agarwal.

TRAVEL TIP

Travelling to Vasai by road takes a long time these days. Keeping the same in mind, state Congress chief Nana Patole, who had to visit the area for a local party programme on Thursday, decided to take the rail route to reach his destination. The journey took him only a little over an hour.

Compiled by Yogesh Naik and Mohamed Thaver