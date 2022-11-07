Mumbai Confidential: Playing Safe

With over 20 SP rank officers being recently transferred in Maharashtra, those officers who have been replaced are still awaiting their new postings. Usually, this waiting period is considered a good time for mid-career training at the National Police Academy at Hyderabad. However, several of these officers who were nominated, are suddenly “feeling unwell” and have refused to go. Many suspect these officers fear that being away from the state could cost them a good posting and are hence skeptical to leave.

Satara: A Photo-op

CM Eknath Shinde’s tour to his native village in Satara district saw him working in his farm, planting strawberries and taking a tour in the village in casual clothes, an attire different from his usual white shirt and a pair of trousers. He was accompanied by television channel reporters during the stay. Photos with him sitting on the ground and working in the field indicate his PR team’s attempt to present a different image, which many believed is a copy of PM Narendra Modi’s PR campaign during his stint as Gujarat CM.

In The News, Always

MLA Santosh Bangar from Hingoli, known for his aggressive and violent behaviour, may land in trouble soon. Bangar allegedly abused the security at the entrance gate of Mantralaya for stopping over 20 people accompanying him and asking them to register their names. His threat and abuse was recorded in the police diary which, if seniors in the home department decide to act on, can be used against him.