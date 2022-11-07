scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Mumbai Confidential: Playing Safe

With over 20 SP rank officers being recently transferred in Maharashtra, those officers who have been replaced are still awaiting their new postings. Usually, this waiting period is considered a good time for mid-career training at the National Police Academy at Hyderabad.

Mumbai Confidential, Maharashtra government, Eknath Shinde, Bangar, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsHowever, several of these officers who were nominated, are suddenly “feeling unwell” and have refused to go. Many suspect these officers fear that being away from the state could cost them a good posting and are hence skeptical to leave.

With over 20 SP rank officers being recently transferred in Maharashtra, those officers who have been replaced are still awaiting their new postings. Usually, this waiting period is considered a good time for mid-career training at the National Police Academy at Hyderabad. However, several of these officers who were nominated, are suddenly “feeling unwell” and have refused to go. Many suspect these officers fear that being away from the state could cost them a good posting and are hence skeptical to leave.

Satara: A Photo-op

CM Eknath Shinde’s tour to his native village in Satara district saw him working in his farm, planting strawberries and taking a tour in the village in casual clothes, an attire different from his usual white shirt and a pair of trousers. He was accompanied by television channel reporters during the stay. Photos with him sitting on the ground and working in the field indicate his PR team’s attempt to present a different image, which many believed is a copy of PM Narendra Modi’s PR campaign during his stint as Gujarat CM.

In The News, Always

MLA Santosh Bangar from Hingoli, known for his aggressive and violent behaviour, may land in trouble soon. Bangar allegedly abused the security at the entrance gate of Mantralaya for stopping over 20 people accompanying him and asking them to register their names. His threat and abuse was recorded in the police diary which, if seniors in the home department decide to act on, can be used against him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:37:57 am
Next Story

BMC to turn scrapped buses into mobile toilets for women

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement