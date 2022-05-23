Mumbai Confidential: Pet peeves

Ever since Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared his mobile number with the public, he has received a fair share of requests that have left him stumped. A case in point is that of a woman who messaged the commissioner that her pet parrot had escaped and that the local police was refusing to register a case in the matter. She sought the commissioner’s intervention, leaving the head of the force both amused and confused on how to explain to the complainant the limitations of a police force.

TWISTS OF FATE

ANUP DANGE, the inspector who had taken on suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, has seen his fortunes ebb and drop in the force like few others. When Dange registered an FIR against JItendra Navlani, he was shunted out to the control room and eventually suspended over a Whatsapp post. After the face-off between Singh and the MVA government, Dange was back in the reckoning and was recently also moved to Gamdevi police station, considered a plum posting. However, within weeks, he was asked to return to the south region control room, which is considered a side posting.

HORSE POWER

Sunil Kendrekar, the divisional commissioner of Aurangabad, is known to be a major animal lover. Around a week back, he got a two-year-old Kathiawadi horse as a pet. The officer is set to retire in 2025 and says that after his services end, he will take the horse to his native place in Parbhani district.

(Compiled by Mohamed Thaver and Yogesh Naik)